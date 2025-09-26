FIFA U-20 World Cup
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:21 a.m. ET
The FIFA U-20 World Cup continues with a compelling clash between Japan and Egypt to open Group Stage action. With both teams eyeing a strong start, here’s everything you need to know heading into the group-stage showdown.
How to watch Japan vs. Egypt
- Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Japan U-20 Team Schedule
- Saturday, September 27 vs. Egypt (H) - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Tuesday, September 30 vs. Chile (A) - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Friday, October 3 vs. New Zealand (A) - 7 p.m. ET (FS2)
Egypt U-20 Team Schedule
- Saturday, September 27 vs. Japan (A) - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Tuesday, September 30 vs. New Zealand (H) - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Friday, October 3 vs. Chile (H) - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
