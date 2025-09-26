FIFA U-20 World Cup Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA U-20 World Cup continues with a compelling clash between Japan and Egypt to open Group Stage action. With both teams eyeing a strong start, here’s everything you need to know heading into the group-stage showdown.

How to watch Japan vs. Egypt

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan U-20 Team Schedule

Egypt U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more