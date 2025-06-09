WCQ - CONCACAF Jamaica vs. Guatemala: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jamaica hosts Guatemala in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Both teams are unbeaten in their last three matches and have a rich head-to-head history in CONCACAF competitions. With group points and bragging rights on the line, expect a physical and emotional showdown in Kingston.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jamaica vs. Guatemala.

When is Jamaica vs. Guatemala? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Jamaica vs. Guatemala Head to Head

Jamaica has played Guatemala a total of 18 times (all-time). Jamaica has won 11 games, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Guatemala since their first meeting in 1969.

Jamaica vs. Guatemala Past Results

11/11/2023: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 0 (International Friendly)

7/9/2023: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 1 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

10/12/2012: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/8/2012: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/10/2011: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

11/22/2007: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)

10/1/2005: Guatemala 1, Jamaica 2 (International Friendly)

7/8/2005: Guatemala 3, Jamaica 4 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

4/20/2005: Jamaica 1, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)

10/2/2004: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 2 (International Friendly)

7/15/2003: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 2 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

10/31/2002: Guatemala 1, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)

3/7/1999: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 4 (Copa Paz)

2/8/1998: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 3 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

8/27/1996: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)

3/3/1996: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)

12/2/1992: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)

12/4/1969: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 0 (CONCACAF Championship)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Jamaica

6/7: Jamaica 1-0 British Virgin Islands (A)

5/31: Jamaica 2-2 Nigeria (H)

5/27: Jamaica 3-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)

3/25: Jamaica 3-0 St. Vincent and the Grenadines (H)

3/21: Jamaica 1-1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines (A)

Guatemala

6/6: Guatemala 4-2 Dominican Republic (H)

5/31: Guatemala 1-1 El Salvador (A)

3/25: Guatemala 2-0 Guyana (H)

3/21: Guatemala 2-3 Guyana (A)

3/16: Guatemala 2-1 Honduras (H)

