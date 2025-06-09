WCQ - CONCACAF
jamaica world cup qualifier
WCQ - CONCACAF

Jamaica vs. Guatemala: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:14 a.m. ET

Jamaica hosts Guatemala in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Both teams are unbeaten in their last three matches and have a rich head-to-head history in CONCACAF competitions. With group points and bragging rights on the line, expect a physical and emotional showdown in Kingston.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jamaica vs. Guatemala.

When is Jamaica vs. Guatemala? How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica
  • TV: FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU
ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaica vs. Guatemala Head to Head

Jamaica has played Guatemala a total of 18 times (all-time). Jamaica has won 11 games, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Guatemala since their first meeting in 1969.

Jamaica vs. Guatemala Past Results

  • 11/11/2023: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 0 (International Friendly)
  • 7/9/2023: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 1 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 10/12/2012: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/8/2012: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/10/2011: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 11/22/2007: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)
  • 10/1/2005: Guatemala 1, Jamaica 2 (International Friendly)
  • 7/8/2005: Guatemala 3, Jamaica 4 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 4/20/2005: Jamaica 1, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)
  • 10/2/2004: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 2 (International Friendly)
  • 7/15/2003: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 2 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 10/31/2002: Guatemala 1, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)
  • 3/7/1999: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 4 (Copa Paz)
  • 2/8/1998: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 3 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 8/27/1996: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)
  • 3/3/1996: Jamaica 2, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)
  • 12/2/1992: Guatemala 2, Jamaica 1 (International Friendly)
  • 12/4/1969: Guatemala 0, Jamaica 0 (CONCACAF Championship)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Jamaica

  • 6/7: Jamaica 1-0 British Virgin Islands (A)
  • 5/31: Jamaica 2-2 Nigeria (H)
  • 5/27: Jamaica 3-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)
  • 3/25: Jamaica 3-0 St. Vincent and the Grenadines (H)
  • 3/21: Jamaica 1-1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines (A)

Guatemala

  • 6/6: Guatemala 4-2 Dominican Republic (H)
  • 5/31: Guatemala 1-1 El Salvador (A)
  • 3/25: Guatemala 2-0 Guyana (H)
  • 3/21: Guatemala 2-3 Guyana (A)
  • 3/16: Guatemala 2-1 Honduras (H)
share
Get more from WCQ - CONCACAF Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes