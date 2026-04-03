'It's Good To Be Back!' - Ronaldo Returns From Injury, Scores Brace For Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant return to action on Friday, netting a crucial brace to guide Al-Nassr to a dominant 5-2 victory over Al-Najma. The Portuguese superstar showed no signs of rustiness as he celebrated his 100th appearance in the Saudi Pro League by moving his side six points clear at the top of the table.

100th Saudi Pro League appearance for CR7

Ronaldo ensured his milestone 100th appearance in the Saudi Pro League would be one to remember. After a brief spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last three league matches, the 41-year-old returned to the starting lineup with the same hunger that has defined his career, scoring twice in the second half to break Al-Najma’s resolve.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Al-Nassr vs. Al-Najma⚽ FOX SOCCER

The stats continue to defy age for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man. Ronaldo has now racked up 97 goals in his first 100 league games in Saudi Arabia, a staggering 39 more than his closest rival, Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah, has managed in the same timeframe. With a match-high eight shots and four big chances created, Ronaldo looked every bit the game-changing player Al-Nassr need for the final title run-in.

Ronaldo celebrates return on social media

Following the match, the legendary forward shared his excitement on Instagram, posting to his followers: "It’s good to be back! We move forward together!" The Portuguese superstar's message echoed his satisfaction with a successful return to action after his injury layoff. The victory at Al-Awwal Park puts immense pressure on rivals Al-Hilal, who now sit six points behind ahead of their clash with Al-Taawon.

Early scares and a Mane masterclass

Despite the eventual scoreline, Al-Nassr didn't have it all their own way in the opening period. They were stunned in the 44th minute when Felippe Cardoso displayed impressive strength to hold off defenders before teeing up Rakan Al Tulayhi, who rifled a finish past the helpless goalkeeper. It was a momentary lapse in a half otherwise dominated by Jorge Jesus' side, but they responded with the clinical edge required of champions.

The turnaround began before the halftime whistle even blew. Abdullah Al Hamddan restored parity by ghosting in at the back post to convert Abdulelah Al Amri’s flick-on from a Marcelo Brozovic cross. Then, in the ninth minute of stoppage time, Sadio Mane took center stage. The Senegalese forward embarked on a dazzling solo run, weaving past three defenders before arrowing a strike into the top-right corner to give Al-Nassr the lead at the break.

Ronaldo takes control after the break

Al-Najma threatened to spoil the party again early in the second half when Cardoso found the net himself, curling a precise effort into the corner following David Tijanic's cut-back. However, the parity lasted only until Ronaldo stepped up to the plate. When Abdullah Al Hawsawi was penalized for a handball inside the area, the Al-Nassr captain made no mistake from the penalty spot to restore the advantage.

Ronaldo’s second of the night in the 73rd minute was a classic poacher’s finish. Collecting a low cross from Nawaf Bu Washl with a delicate first touch, he fired home from close range. While the assistant referee initially raised his flag for offside, a lengthy VAR review eventually confirmed the goal was legal, much to the delight of the home crowd. Mane then added further gloss to the result in the 95th minute, tapping in a cross from Salem Al Najdi to seal the 5-2 win.