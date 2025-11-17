Italy vs Uzbekistan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Italy and Uzbekistan square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Italy vs Uzbekistan

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 8, Doha, QAT

TV: Telemundo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Italy vs Uzbekistan Match Preview

Italy enter the Round of 16 in excellent form after sweeping their group with wins over Qatar, Bolivia, South Africa, and Czechia, outscoring opponents 10-1 in the process. The Azzurrini have displayed impressive balance, combining a solid defensive structure with clinical finishing in the final third. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, advanced after a strong group showing, including a dominant 6-1 victory over Panama and a gritty 2-1 win over Paraguay. Their energetic attack and counterpressing style could trouble Italy, setting up a fascinating matchup between European efficiency and Asian flair in Doha.

