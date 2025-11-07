Italy vs South Africa: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Italy and South Africa square off in Group A action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. With both teams in strong form, this matchup could decide the top spot in Group A. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Italy vs South Africa Match Preview

Italy has been one of the most impressive teams so far, opening with back-to-back wins - a 1-0 victory over Qatar followed by a dominant 4-0 result against Bolivia. South Africa also enters unbeaten after defeating Bolivia 3-1 and drawing 1-1 with Qatar.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.