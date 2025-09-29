FIFA U-20 World Cup
Italy vs. Cuba: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview
Published Oct. 1, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET
Italy and Cuba face off to continue Group D action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Italy opened their tournament run with a 1-0 victory over Australia. Cuba dropped their opener 3-1 against Argentina. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.
How to watch Italy vs. Cuba
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Italy vs. Cuba Odds
As of Oct. 1, Italy is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Italy U-20 Team Schedule
Cuba U-20 Team Schedule
