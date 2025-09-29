FIFA U-20 World Cup Italy vs. Cuba: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview Published Oct. 1, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Italy and Cuba face off to continue Group D action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Italy opened their tournament run with a 1-0 victory over Australia. Cuba dropped their opener 3-1 against Argentina. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.

How to watch Italy vs. Cuba

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy vs. Cuba Odds

As of Oct. 1, Italy is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Italy U-20 Team Schedule

Cuba U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share