Italy vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Italy and Burkina Faso square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

Italy vs Burkina Faso Match Preview

Italy reach the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals unbeaten after a consistent run through the group and knockout stages. The team has shown good balance between defense and attack, earning wins over Czechia, South Africa, and Uzbekistan. Burkina Faso have also found form after an early loss to the United States, winning four straight matches including a 1-0 victory over Germany. Both teams have been organized and efficient throughout the tournament, setting up a well-matched quarterfinal meeting.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:

Italy

11/18: vs Uzbekistan (Win, 3-2)

11/15: vs Czechia (Win, 2-0)

11/9: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)

11/6: at Bolivia (Win, 4-0)

11/3: at Qatar (Win, 1-0)

Burkina Faso

11/18: at Uganda (Win, 1-1)

11/15: at Germany (Win, 1-0)

11/11: vs Tajikistan (Win, 2-0)

11/8: at Czechia (Win, 2-1)

11/5: at USA (Loss, 1-0)

