Italy vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Italy and Burkina Faso square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Italy vs Burkina Faso
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 5, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Italy vs Burkina Faso Match Preview
Italy reach the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals unbeaten after a consistent run through the group and knockout stages. The team has shown good balance between defense and attack, earning wins over Czechia, South Africa, and Uzbekistan. Burkina Faso have also found form after an early loss to the United States, winning four straight matches including a 1-0 victory over Germany. Both teams have been organized and efficient throughout the tournament, setting up a well-matched quarterfinal meeting.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:
Italy
- 11/18: vs Uzbekistan (Win, 3-2)
- 11/15: vs Czechia (Win, 2-0)
- 11/9: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)
- 11/6: at Bolivia (Win, 4-0)
- 11/3: at Qatar (Win, 1-0)
Burkina Faso
- 11/18: at Uganda (Win, 1-1)
- 11/15: at Germany (Win, 1-0)
- 11/11: vs Tajikistan (Win, 2-0)
- 11/8: at Czechia (Win, 2-1)
- 11/5: at USA (Loss, 1-0)
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Czechia vs United States: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Argentina: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
Saudi Arabia vs Mali: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Italy vs South Africa: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Egypt vs England: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
Switzerland vs Mexico: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Zambia vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Portugal vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Czechia vs United States: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Argentina: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
Saudi Arabia vs Mali: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Italy vs South Africa: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Egypt vs England: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
Switzerland vs Mexico: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Zambia vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Portugal vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview