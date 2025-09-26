FIFA U-20 World Cup Italy vs. Australia: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Group play continues as Italy faces Australia in an intriguing intercontinental battle in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's your full guide to this matchup and both teams’ schedules in the group stage.

How to watch Italy vs. Australia

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy U-20 Team Schedule

Australia U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more