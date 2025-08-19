Inter Miami vs. Tigres: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, will Messi play?

Leagues Cup
Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:24 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Tigres UANL in the League Cup knockout stage at Chase Stadium with a spot in the next round on the line. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs. Tigres.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres

  • Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

Will Messi be playing in today's match?

Despite missing training on Tuesday, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the lineup for the knockout game against Tigres UNAL.

Betting Odds

As of August 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Inter Miami CF: +125
  • Draw: +295
  • Tigres UANL: +160
Lionel Messi Scores Twice & Adds Assist in Inter Miami's 5-1 Win vs. NY Red Bulls | FOX Soccer

Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls 5–1 in MLS action. Messi’s connection with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and his clinical finishing helped power Miami to a dominant victory.

Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres Head to Head

Inter Miami and Tigres have met once before in tournament play. Tigres won 2-1 in the group stage last year.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Miami CF

  • 8/16: vs LA Galaxy — W, 3–1
  • 8/10: at Orlando City — L, 4–1
  • 8/6: vs UNAM — W, 3–1
  • 8/2: vs Necaxa — W, 2–2 (5-4 in PKs)
  • 7/30: vs Atlas — W 2–1

Tigres UANL

  • 8/16: vs Club América — L, 3–1
  • 8/8: vs Puebla — W, 7–0
  • 8/5: at LAFC — L, 2–1
  • 8/1: vs San Luis — W, 2–1
  • 7/29: at Houston Dynamo — W, 4–1
