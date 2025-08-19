Leagues Cup
Inter Miami vs. Tigres: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, will Messi play?
Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:24 a.m. ET
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Tigres UANL in the League Cup knockout stage at Chase Stadium with a spot in the next round on the line. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs. Tigres.
How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres
- Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Will Messi be playing in today's match?
Despite missing training on Tuesday, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the lineup for the knockout game against Tigres UNAL.
Betting Odds
As of August 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Inter Miami CF: +125
- Draw: +295
- Tigres UANL: +160
Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres Head to Head
Inter Miami and Tigres have met once before in tournament play. Tigres won 2-1 in the group stage last year.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Inter Miami CF
- 8/16: vs LA Galaxy — W, 3–1
- 8/10: at Orlando City — L, 4–1
- 8/6: vs UNAM — W, 3–1
- 8/2: vs Necaxa — W, 2–2 (5-4 in PKs)
- 7/30: vs Atlas — W 2–1
Tigres UANL
- 8/16: vs Club América — L, 3–1
- 8/8: vs Puebla — W, 7–0
- 8/5: at LAFC — L, 2–1
- 8/1: vs San Luis — W, 2–1
- 7/29: at Houston Dynamo — W, 4–1
