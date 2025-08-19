Leagues Cup Inter Miami vs. Tigres: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, will Messi play? Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Tigres UANL in the League Cup knockout stage at Chase Stadium with a spot in the next round on the line. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs. Tigres.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Will Messi be playing in today's match?

Despite missing training on Tuesday, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the lineup for the knockout game against Tigres UNAL.

Betting Odds

As of August 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Inter Miami CF: +125

Draw: +295

Tigres UANL: +160

Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres Head to Head

Inter Miami and Tigres have met once before in tournament play. Tigres won 2-1 in the group stage last year.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Miami CF

8/16: vs LA Galaxy — W, 3–1

8/10: at Orlando City — L, 4–1

8/6: vs UNAM — W, 3–1

8/2: vs Necaxa — W, 2–2 (5-4 in PKs)

7/30: vs Atlas — W 2–1

Tigres UANL

8/16: vs Club América — L, 3–1

8/8: vs Puebla — W, 7–0

8/5: at LAFC — L, 2–1

8/1: vs San Luis — W, 2–1

7/29: at Houston Dynamo — W, 4–1

