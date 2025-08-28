Leagues Cup Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch Leagues Cup Final, odds, will Messi play? Published Aug. 31, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will square off against Seattle Sounders for the Leagues Cup Final. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders

Date : Sunday, August 31, 2025

Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

Location : Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV+

Lionel Messi Scores Twice & Adds Assist in Inter Miami's 5-1 Win vs. NY Red Bulls | FOX Soccer Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls 5–1 in MLS action. Messi’s connection with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and his clinical finishing helped power Miami to a dominant victory.

Will Messi be playing in the Leagues Cup Final?

After missing some time with a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi returned to the semifinal match and scored two goals. Expectations are that he will also play in the Final on Sunday.

Betting Odds

As of August 31, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Inter Miami: +120

Seattle Sounders: –150

Road to the Leagues Cup Final

Inter Miami

Inter Miami advanced to the final after winning their semifinal match against Orlando City behind two goals from Lionel Messi who returned from a hamstring injury. Check out their full path below:

Phase One: 8 points (2 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) +3 GD

Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL

Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Orlando City

Seattle

The Sounders advanced to the final after winning their semifinal match against the LA Galaxy behind goals from Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario. Check out their full path below:

Phase One: 9 points (3 wins, 0 losses or draws) +9 GD

Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Pachuca, PK win

Semifinals: 2-0 win at LA Galaxy

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Seattle Sounders

8/27: vs LA (W, 2–0)

8/24: vs Sporting KC (W, 5–2)

8/20: vs Puebla (W, 0–0)

8/16: at Minnesota (L, 1–0)

8/10: at LA (W, 4–0)

Inter Miami

8/27: vs Orlando (W, 3–1)

8/23: at D.C. United (D, 1–1)

8/20: vs Tigres (W, 2–1)

8/16: vs LA (W, 3–1)

8/10: at Orlando (L, 4–1)

