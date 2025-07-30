Leagues Cup
Inter Miami vs. Atlas: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch Messi, time

Published Jul. 30, 2025 9:50 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF and Atlas FC are set to face off for the first time ever in a competitive match as part of the Leagues Cup Phase One stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas FC.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas FC

  • Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chase Stadium, Miami, FL
  • Streaming: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Will Messi be playing in today's match?

Lionel Messi is set to play in today's Leagues Cup match against Atlas. Inter Miami coach Marti Martone has confirmed that Messi will be available for the game after serving his one-match suspension for missing the MLS All-Star Game. 

Betting Odds

As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Inter Miami: –290
  • Draw: +425
  • Atlas FC: +550

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas FC Head to Head

Inter Miami CF and Atlas FC have never played each other in a competitive match before.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Miami CF

  • 7/26: vs FC Cincinnati (Draw, 0–0)
  • 7/19: at NY Red Bulls (Win, 5–1)
  • 7/16: at FC Cincinnati (Loss, 0–3)
  • 7/12: vs Nashville SC (Win, 2–1)
  • 7/9: at New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)

Atlas FC

  • 7/26: at Monterrey (Loss, 1–3)
  • 7/19: vs Cruz Azul (Draw, 3–3)
  • 7/11: at Puebla (Win, 3–2)
  • 4/19: vs Guadalajara (Draw, 1–1)
  • 4/16: at Querétaro (Win, 2–1)
