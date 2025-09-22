Bayern Munich Harry Kane is Still Interested in NFL Career But Admits 'a long way away' Published Sep. 22, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Harry Kane admits that an NFL crossover remains "in the back of my mind" but says a move into American football remains "a long way away."

The prolific Bayern Munich and England striker has never hidden the fact that he would like to test himself as a placekicker. There is, however, plenty left for him to achieve in his sport of choice before considering any switch to another.

From penalty-taking to placekicking

Kane’s ability to strike a clean ball — which is highlighted in his remarkable penalty-scoring record — suggests that he would have little trouble adjusting to the demands of kicking for points in the United States.

Relocation to the United States required

He would, however, need to commit fully to learning a new role and relocating his family again. For now, at 32 years of age, Kane is happy for any potential NFL career to remain a distant dream — with no plans on his part to go chasing that any time soon.

NFL dream? Kane still interested in future move

Kane told his Cleats Club channel when asked if American football could form part of his future: "To be honest it’s always something that’s in the back of my mind but still a long way away yet, we’ll see in the future if it will be possible."

Transfer talk: Kane at the center of speculation

Kane is under contract at Bundesliga champions Bayern through to 2027, but questions are being asked about whether that agreement will be honoured. He is expected to remain at the highest level in Europe for several more seasons, with no thought being given as yet to a possible MLS transfer that would allow Kane to settle in the U.S. before exploring a route into the NFL.

