'I'll Get There': Lamine Yamal Wants To Replicate This Lionel Messi Skill

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has predicted that he will eventually transition into a central role, following in the tactical footsteps of club legend Lionel Messi.

The 18-year-old high-flyer is currently tearing up the wings for club and country but believes moving inside is inevitable to escape the constant triple-marking he faces.

Mirroring The Messi Evolution

Yamal has been the talk of the footballing world following his meteoric rise, with many drawing parallels between his current trajectory and that of the greatest to ever wear the Blaugrana shirt. Just as the Argentine icon transitioned from a terrifying winger to a central playmaker, Yamal expects his own future to lie away from the touchline.

Speaking in an interview with El Mundo, the teenager explained the logic behind his tactical foresight. "I think Leo was also marked by three players," he explained. "And the only place where three players can’t mark you is in the middle. There are too many players there. As time goes on, I’ll end up there, because it’s very easy to defend with three on the wings, but they can’t mark me in the middle."

Becoming A More Decisive Threat

The Euro 2024 star is currently a fixture on the right flank, using his pace and trickery to unbalance deep blocks. However, he admitted that he feels his ceiling as a match-winner is higher when operating in the pocket between industrial defensive lines. He has already shown flashes of this versatility, being deployed more centrally on occasion.

"I can take on defenders one-on-one in the middle. I’m a more decisive player if I turn in the middle than if I turn out wide," Yamal noted. "Obviously, right now I think it’s better for the team if I’m out wide. But there will come a time when I’ll be more decisive in the middle. And I’ll end up there."

The challenge of triple-marking

Opponents have quickly realised that leaving the youngster in a simple one-on-one scenario is a recipe for disaster. Yamal revealed that he is now accustomed to being crowded out by several defenders at once, though he maintains a cool head about how to bypass these tactical traps by involving his team-mates more effectively.

"At least three [markers]. If I’m lucky, two. But one-on-one, never, ever, ever," he said when asked about the attention he receives. "So I start thinking about plays: I talk to the full-back and tell him, 'If I give you the ball, do this.' The manager tells me, 'If you have three, there are three teammates free.' So it’s about playing at the back, obviously, but the dribbling is all about improvising. You don’t plan it. It’s impossible."

Hailed as the heir to the throne

As Spain prepare for their 2026 World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia, the hype surrounding the youngster has reached a fever pitch. Rival managers are paying close attention, with Saudi boss Georgios Donis suggesting the 18-year-old has started to replace Messi in Barcelona in the best way due to his incredible maturity on the pitch.

Despite the comparisons, Yamal is keeping his feet on the ground regarding his longevity. When asked if he could see himself emulating Messi’s incredible career by playing at the age of 40, his response was swift and emphatic: "Impossible. Impossible. Impossible." For now, fans will simply enjoy the brilliance of a player who seems destined to define the next era of Barcelona football.