How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025: TV channels, streaming, dates

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicks off July 2 and runs through the final on July 27. Sixteen national teams from across Europe will compete for the continental title in stadiums across Switzerland, the tournament's host nation. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates and times:

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Schedule

Here are the key dates for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament:

Group stage: July 2 to July 13

Quarterfinals: July 16 to July 18

Semifinals: July 22 and 23

Final: July 27

How can I watch the 2025 Women’s Euro? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro will stream on the FOX family of networks. Matches will air on TV on FOX and FS1.

How can I stream the 2025 Women’s Euro?

All matches will be available live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

How can I watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final?

The UEFA Women's Euro Final will be played on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on FOX and available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Groups

Group A

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland

Group B

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy

Group C

Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden

Group D

France

England

Wales

Netherlands

