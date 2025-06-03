UEFA Nations League
France vs. Spain Nations League semifinal: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming
Published Jun. 4, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET
Two European giants, France and Spain, face off in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, promising a thrilling encounter between the reigning champions and the 2021 titleholders. With both teams boasting world-class talent, this match is set to be a highlight of the tournament.
The winner will advance to the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, to face the victor of the Germany vs. Portugal semifinal. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff earlier that day.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch France vs. Spain.
When is France vs. Spain? How to watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
- TV: FS1, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of June 4, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- France: +200
- Draw: +210
- Spain: +135
France vs. Spain Head to Head
France has played Spain a total of 37 times (all-time). France has won 13 games, drawn 7, and lost 17 to Spain since 1922.
France vs. Spain Head-to-head (All time)
- 4/30/1922: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 1/28/1923: Spain 3, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 5/22/1927: Spain 4, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 4/14/1929: Spain 8, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 4/23/1933: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 1/24/1935: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/15/1942: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/19/1949: Spain 5, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/17/1955: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/13/1958: France 2, Spain 2 (International Friendly)
- 12/17/1959: France 4, Spain 3 (International Friendly)
- 4/2/1961: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 12/10/1961: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 1/9/1963: Spain 0, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/17/1968: Spain 3, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/17/1971: Spain 2, France 2 (International Friendly)
- 11/8/1978: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 2/18/1981: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/5/1983: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 6/27/1984: France 2, Spain 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/23/1988: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 2/20/1991: France 3, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/12/1991: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 6/15/1996: France 1, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 1/28/1998: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/25/2000: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/28/2001: Spain 2, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 6/27/2006: France 3, Spain 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 2/6/2008: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/3/2010: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/23/2012: Spain 2, France 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/16/2012: Spain 1, France 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 3/26/2013: Spain 1, France 0 (FIFA World Cup)
- 9/4/2014: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/28/2017: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/10/2021: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA Nations League)
- 7/9/2024: Spain 2, France 1 (UEFA European Championship)
Previous Games
Spain (ESP)
- 3/23: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (H)
- 3/20: Spain 2-2 Netherlands (A)
- 11/18: Spain 3-2 Switzerland (H)
- 11/15: Spain 2-1 Denmark (A)
- 10/15: Spain 3-0 Serbia (H)
France (FRA)
- 3/23: France 2-0 Croatia (H)
- 3/20: France 0-2 Croatia (A)
- 11/17: France 3-1 Italy (A)
- 11/14: France 0-0 Israel (H)
- 10/14: France 2-1 Belgium (A)
