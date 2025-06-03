UEFA Nations League France vs. Spain Nations League semifinal: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming Published Jun. 4, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two European giants, France and Spain, face off in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, promising a thrilling encounter between the reigning champions and the 2021 titleholders. With both teams boasting world-class talent, this match is set to be a highlight of the tournament.

The winner will advance to the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, to face the victor of the Germany vs. Portugal semifinal. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff earlier that day.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch France vs. Spain.

When is France vs. Spain? How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

TV: FS1, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of June 4, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

France: +200

Draw: +210

Spain: +135

France vs. Spain Head to Head

France has played Spain a total of 37 times (all-time). France has won 13 games, drawn 7, and lost 17 to Spain since 1922.

France vs. Spain Head-to-head (All time)

4/30/1922: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)

1/28/1923: Spain 3, France 0 (International Friendly)

5/22/1927: Spain 4, France 1 (International Friendly)

4/14/1929: Spain 8, France 1 (International Friendly)

4/23/1933: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

1/24/1935: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

3/15/1942: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)

6/19/1949: Spain 5, France 1 (International Friendly)

3/17/1955: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

3/13/1958: France 2, Spain 2 (International Friendly)

12/17/1959: France 4, Spain 3 (International Friendly)

4/2/1961: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

12/10/1961: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

1/9/1963: Spain 0, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/17/1968: Spain 3, France 1 (International Friendly)

3/17/1971: Spain 2, France 2 (International Friendly)

11/8/1978: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

2/18/1981: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/5/1983: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

6/27/1984: France 2, Spain 0 (UEFA European Championship)

3/23/1988: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

2/20/1991: France 3, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

10/12/1991: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

6/15/1996: France 1, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

1/28/1998: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

6/25/2000: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

3/28/2001: Spain 2, France 1 (International Friendly)

6/27/2006: France 3, Spain 1 (FIFA World Cup)

2/6/2008: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)

3/3/2010: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

6/23/2012: Spain 2, France 0 (UEFA European Championship)

10/16/2012: Spain 1, France 1 (FIFA World Cup)

3/26/2013: Spain 1, France 0 (FIFA World Cup)

9/4/2014: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

3/28/2017: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/10/2021: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA Nations League)

7/9/2024: Spain 2, France 1 (UEFA European Championship)

