How to watch the 2025 Gold Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will take place across 14 stadiums in 11 cities in the United States and Canada from June 14 to July 6, with all matches broadcast on the FOX family of networks.

When is the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup? When does it start?

Here are the key dates for the Gold Cup 2025 tournament:

Group stage: June 14 to June 24

Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29

Semifinals: July 2

Final: July 6

Mauricio Pochettino Names Final USMNT Gold Cup Roster | SOTU The USMNT’s final 26-man roster for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is here. With Sergiño Dest and Zack Steffen being added to a long list of key players missing out, the spotlight turns to the youth-driven squad. Alexi Lalas, David Mosse, and special guest Rob Stone break down who’s in, who’s out, and what it means for the U.S. heading into the tournament and leading up to the summer of 2026.

How can I watch the 2025 Gold Cup? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 Gold Cup will be available to watch on FOX, FS1 and FS2. Most games during the group stage will be on FS1 and FS2 except for some USMNT games which will air on FOX.

The Gold Cup Final will also air on FOX.

How can I stream the 2025 Gold Cup?

All the 2025 Gold Cup matches will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

When does the U.S. play? How can I watch the USMNT?

The USMNT will have three group stage games. Check out how to watch below:

Sunday, June 15

Thursday, June 19

Sunday, June 22

2025 Gold Cup Groups

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Which U.S. cities will host matches in the 2025 Gold Cup?

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will be played in 14 stadiums across 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. U.S. host cities include Arlington, Austin, Carson (Los Angeles), Houston, Inglewood (Los Angeles), Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Phoenix, San Diego, San Jose, Santa Clara, and St. Louis. Vancouver, Canada, will also serve as a host for the first time. The tournament runs from June 14 to July 6.

