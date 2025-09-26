FIFA U-20 World Cup How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before next year's World Cup, the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup kicks off, bringing together the brightest young stars from around the globe to compete for international glory. Check out the full schedule for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and how to watch each match live below:

How can I watch the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup? What channel is it on?

All matches will air live on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One (Try free for 7 days) .

When is the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup? When does it start?

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and runs through the final on Monday, October 20, 2025. The group stage spans the first week of action, followed by knockout rounds leading up to the final.

Where is the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is based in Chile. Games will take place at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Estadio Elias Figueroa in Valparaiso, and Estadio Fiscal in Talca.

How can I stream the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is available for streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FS1 and FS2, such as Fubo or YouTube TV.

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule

Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:

(All times Eastern)

Group Stage

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Japan vs. Egypt – 4 p.m.

South Korea vs. Ukraine – 4 p.m.

Chile vs. New Zealand – 7 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Panama – 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Italy vs. Australia – 4 p.m.

Morocco vs. Spain – 4 p.m.

Brazil vs. Mexico – 7 p.m.

Cuba vs. Argentina – 7 p.m.

Monday, September 29, 2025

France vs. South Africa – 4 p.m.

Norway vs. Nigeria – 4 p.m.

Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia – 7 p.m.

United States vs. New Caledonia – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Egypt vs. New Zealand – 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Ukraine – 4 p.m.

Chile vs. Japan – 7 p.m.

South Korea vs. Paraguay – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Italy vs. Cuba – 4 p.m.

Spain vs. Mexico – 4 p.m.

Argentina vs. Australia – 7 p.m.

Brazil vs. Morocco – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Colombia vs. Norway – 4 p.m.

United States vs. France – 4 p.m.

Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia – 7 p.m.

South Africa vs. New Caledonia – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 3, 2025

Panama vs. South Korea – 4 p.m.

Ukraine vs. Paraguay – 4 p.m.

Egypt vs. Chile – 7 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Japan – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Mexico vs. Morocco – 4 p.m.

Spain vs. Brazil – 4 p.m.

Argentina vs. Italy – 7 p.m.

Australia vs. Cuba – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5, 2025

New Caledonia vs. France – 4 p.m.

South Africa vs. United States – 4 p.m.

Nigeria vs. Colombia – 7 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Norway – 7 p.m.

Round of 16

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 10, 2025

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 13, 2025

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Finals

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Third-place match: TBD vs. TBD – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 20, 2025

Final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

What teams have qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Group A:

Chile

Egypt

Japan

New Zealand

Group B:

Korea Republic

Panama

Paraguay

Ukraine

Group C:

Brazil

Mexico

Morocco

Spain

Group D:

Argentina

Australia

Cuba

Italy

Group E:

France

New Caledonia

South Africa

USA

Group F:

Colombia

Nigeria

Norway

Saudi Arabia

