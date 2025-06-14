Gold Cup How to watch the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream - Gold Cup 2025 Updated Jun. 14, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States faces off against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 at 6 p.m. ET in the 2025 Gold Cup, held in San Jose, California. Looking to watch live on TV? Details are below in this article.

How to Watch the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Match Day: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: San Jose, California

Venue: PayPal Park

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports App and FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com

Key notes

This USMNT roster is the third youngest to start the Gold Cup for the United States.

The USMNT has won seven of the 17 Gold Cups all-time.

The USMNT has a 40-1-5 record and has won their group in 16 out of 17 Gold Cups, including the most recent competition in 2023.

The USMNT has won 17 of the 18 all-time matches on American soil against Trinidad and Tobago.

The USMNT has outscored Trinidad and Tobago 41-0 in the last 12 matches on American soil.

2025 Gold Cup Key Dates

Saturday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 24: 16-team round-robin group stage play

Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 2: 8-team knockout stage play

Sunday, July 6: Gold Cup championship game

