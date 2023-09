Euro Cup How to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers: Dates, times, channels, how to watch Published Sep. 7, 2023 3:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Qualification for UEFA Euro 2024 is underway with 53 teams vying for a spot in next summer's 20-team tournament.

Over the next week, FOX Sports will air 20 qualifying matches and five friendly matches across FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. Addiitionally, 26 qualifying matches and five friendly matches will stream exclusively on Fubo Sports.

Here's a full breakdown of the schedule with dates, times and TV channels:

(All times Eastern)

ADVERTISEMENT

MATCH DAY 5

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Malta vs Gibraltar — 2 p.m., FS2

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kazakhstan vs Finland — 10 a.m., FS2

Lithuania vs Montenegro — 12 p.m., FS2

(Friendly) Bulgaria vs Iran — 12 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

France vs Republic of Ireland — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Serbia vs Hungary — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Friday, Sept. 8

Georgia vs Spain — 12 p.m., FS2

Turkey vs Armenia — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Luxembourg vs Iceland — 2:45 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

Saturday, Sept. 9

Azerbaijan vs Belgium — 9 a.m., FS1

Ukraine vs England — 12 p.m., FS2

Andorra vs Belarus — 12 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

(Friendly) Germany vs Japan — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Romania vs Israel — 2:45 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

MATCH DAY 6

Sunday, Sept. 10

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland — 9 a.m., FS2

Finland vs Denmark — 12 p.m., FS2

Montenegro vs Bulgaria — 12 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

Albania vs Poland — 2:45 p.m., FS1

San Marino vs Slovenia — 2:45 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

Monday, Sept. 11

Armenia vs Croatia — 12 p.m., FS2

Portugal vs Luxembourg — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein — 2:45 p.m. FS2

Tuesday, Sept. 12

(Friendly) Azerbaijan vs Jordan — 12 p.m., FS2

(Friendly) Scotland vs England — 2:45 p.m., FS2

Spain vs Cyprus — 2:45 p.m., FOX Soccer Plus

Schedule is subject to change.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Euro Qualifying Euro Cup

share

Get more from Euro Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more