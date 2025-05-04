2. Bundesliga
Harry Kane's title curse is over as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion
Published May. 4, 2025 5:32 p.m. ET

The "curse" has been lifted.

Harry Kane can finally celebrate his first career title after Bayern Munich became Bundesliga champion with a little help from Freiburg on Sunday.

Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to leave Bayern an unassailable eight points clear of the 2024 champion with two rounds of the German league remaining.

The 31-year-old Kane had never won a title in a career of runner-up finishes and defeats in finals with Bayern, Tottenham and England, leading some to speak of a "curse" against a player considered one of the world’s best forwards.

Kane’s arrival as Bayern’s record signing in 2023 was followed by the club’s first trophyless season since 2012.

Kane was ready to celebrate Saturday when Bayern looked set to win 3-2 in Leipzig. But Yussuf Poulsen equalized with the last kick of the game for Leipzig to draw 3-3 and postpone Bayern’s party.

"Next week, Harry!" teammate Thomas Muller wrote on Instagram.

He didn’t have to wait that long.

Leverkusen played without conviction in Freiburg, knowing that second place was already secured and that it only had a mathematical chance of defending its title with Bayern having a far superior goal difference.

Maximilian Eggestein fired the home team ahead before the break and an own-goal from Piero Hincapie after it put Freiburg firmly in control.

Leverkusen had to wait till the 82nd minute for Florian Wirtz to pull one back with his team’s first shot on target. Jonathan Tah equalized with the next in stoppage time, but it made no difference for the new league champion.

"We are the champions!" Kane sang with teammates in a Munich restaurant, where he and Joshua Kimmich were doused in beer or champagne as they sang Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds."

It’s Bayern’s record-extending 34th German championship, including the first for the club in 1932. Every other title came after the Bundesliga’s formation in 1963.

Bayern will be presented with the trophy after its home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach next weekend, when Müller will be given what’s sure to be an emotional send-off after 25 years at the club.

"He’s going as a legend," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said of Müller’s 13 Bundesliga titles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

