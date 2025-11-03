FIFA U-17 World Cup
Haiti vs Egypt: How to Watch, U-17 Preview
Published Nov. 4, 2025 1:20 a.m. ET
Haiti and Egypt square off in Group E action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. This is the first ever match up between the two countries in the U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Haiti vs Egypt
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 5, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
