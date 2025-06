WCQ - CONCACAF Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Guatemala hosts the Dominican Republic in a CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic.

When is Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic? How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic Head to Head

Guatemala has played the Dominican Republic a total of 3 times. Guatemala has won 1 game, drawn 2, and lost 0 to the Dominican Republic since 2019.

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic Past Results

6/13/2022: Guatemala 2, Dominican Republic 0 (CONCACAF Nations League)

6/10/2022: Dominican Republic 1, Guatemala 1 (CONCACAF Nations League)

8/14/2019: Dominican Republic 0, Guatemala 0 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Guatemala

5/31: Guatemala 1-1 El Salvador (A)

3/25: Guatemala 2-0 Guyana (H)

3/21: Guatemala 2-3 Guyana (A)

3/16: Guatemala 2-1 Honduras (H)

10/15: Guatemala 0-3 Costa Rica (A)

Dominican Republic

3/25: Dominican Republic 2-0 Puerto Rico (H)

3/21: Dominican Republic 2-2 Puerto Rico (A)

11/19: Dominican Republic 6-1 Bermuda (H)

11/16: Dominican Republic 6-1 Dominica (A)

10/15: Dominican Republic 5-0 Antigua & Barbuda (H)

