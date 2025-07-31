Leagues Cup
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET
Guadalajara and Charlotte square off in a Leagues Cup showdown at Estadio Akron. Both squads are looking to bounce back after Leagues Cup opening game losses. Here’s everything you need to know about Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC.
How to watch Guadalajara vs. Charlotte
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Chivas: +100
- Draw: +235
- Charlotte: +255
Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Guadalajara vs. Charlotte across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Guadalajara
- 7/31: vs. New York Red Bulls (Loss, 1-0)
- 7/26: vs Atlético San Luis (Win, 4–3)
- 7/19: at León (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/5: at Necaxa (Win, 3–2)
- 6/29: at Mazatlán (Win, 3–2)
Charlotte FC
- 7/31: vs. FC Juarez (Loss, 4-1)
- 7/26: vs Toronto (Win, 2–0)
- 7/19: at Atlanta (Win, 3–2)
- 7/16: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)
- 7/12: vs NYCFC (Win, 2–0)
