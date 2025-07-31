Leagues Cup
Guadalajara vs. Charlotte
Leagues Cup

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Guadalajara and Charlotte square off in a Leagues Cup showdown at Estadio Akron. Both squads are looking to bounce back after Leagues Cup opening game losses. Here’s everything you need to know about Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC.

How to watch Guadalajara vs. Charlotte

  • Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer
Check out the best moments between the Pumas and Orlando City SC.
ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Chivas: +100
  • Draw: +235
  • Charlotte: +255

Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Guadalajara vs. Charlotte across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Guadalajara

  • 7/31: vs. New York Red Bulls (Loss, 1-0)
  • 7/26: vs Atlético San Luis (Win, 4–3)
  • 7/19: at León (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/5: at Necaxa (Win, 3–2)
  • 6/29: at Mazatlán (Win, 3–2)

Charlotte FC

  • 7/31: vs. FC Juarez (Loss, 4-1)
  • 7/26: vs Toronto (Win, 2–0)
  • 7/19: at Atlanta (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/16: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)
  • 7/12: vs NYCFC (Win, 2–0)
share
Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes