Leagues Cup Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Guadalajara and Charlotte square off in a Leagues Cup showdown at Estadio Akron. Both squads are looking to bounce back after Leagues Cup opening game losses. Here’s everything you need to know about Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC.

How to watch Guadalajara vs. Charlotte

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Time: 7:50 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Chivas: +100

Draw: +235

Charlotte: +255

Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Guadalajara vs. Charlotte across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Guadalajara

7/31: vs. New York Red Bulls (Loss, 1-0)

7/26: vs Atlético San Luis (Win, 4–3)

7/19: at León (Loss, 0–1)

7/5: at Necaxa (Win, 3–2)

6/29: at Mazatlán (Win, 3–2)

Charlotte FC

7/31: vs. FC Juarez (Loss, 4-1)

7/26: vs Toronto (Win, 2–0)

7/19: at Atlanta (Win, 3–2)

7/16: vs D.C. United (Win, 2–1)

7/12: vs NYCFC (Win, 2–0)

