Gold Cup Gold Cup knockout rounds: Have USA, Mexico qualified? Who else joins? Updated Jun. 22, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup rolls on with the group stage finishing up this week ahead of the knockout rounds on Saturday.



The U.S. men's national team has booked its spot for the quarterfinals, as has rivals Mexico. But other teams in the tournament are still aiming to book places. And with this Gold Cup being the final competitive tournament for the region before next year's 2026 World Cup, there's plenty to watch for.

Here's a look at where things stand at the Gold Cup, and how the rest of the teams can qualify.

Who qualifies and who is already in?

The top two finishers of each group will advance. That will then determine the locations of the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The teams already in the eight-team bracket are:

Mexico (top-two finisher in Group A)

Costa Rica (top-two finisher in Group A)

United States (top-two finisher in Group D)

What are the Groups?

Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao

Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

What is the knockout round schedule?

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, June 28

TBD vs. TBD, 7.15 p.m. ET - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TBD vs. TBD, 10.15 p.m. ET - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, June 29

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET - U.S. Bank Stadium

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. ET - Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

FINAL

Sunday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. ET - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Group-by-group breakdown

Group A

Remaining Games:

Sunday, June 22

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Dominican Republic vs. Suriname



Mexico and Costa Rica have clinched the two spots in this group, having each won their first two games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two play on Sunday to see who’ll win the group. Mexico, with a better goal difference, needs a win or draw to finish first. Costa Rica needs a win.

The Dominican Republic and Suriname were eliminated.

Group B

Remaining Games:

Tuesday, June 24

Canada vs. El Salvador (10 p.m. ET)

Honduras vs. Curaçao (10 p.m. ET)

Canada must ensure they don’t lose to El Salvador by five goals more to advance to secure a top-two spot. A win ensures they emerge as group winners.

Honduras must beat Curaçao and they’ll finish in the top two. If Canada draws or loses to El Salvador, then they’ll win the group.

Curaçao must beat Honduras to finish in the top two. If Canada loses to El Salvador, then they’ll win the group.

El Salvador must beat Canada by at least five goals, and then see how the Honduras-Curaçao game plays out.

Group C

Remaining Games:

Tuesday, June 24

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala (7 p.m. ET)

Panama vs. Jamaica (7 p.m. ET)

Panama must beat Jamaica to win the group. A loss could still see them through if Guatemala lose or draw against Guadeloupe, depending on the goal difference.

Jamaica can advance with either a win, loss, or draw against Panama – but it will depend on Guatemala’s result against Guadeloupe. Goal difference will be a factor as well.



Guatemala can finish second if they beat Guadeloupe and Jamaica loses to Panama. A loss or draw would depend on goal difference.

Guadeloupe must beat Guatemala by two goals and hope for Jamaica to lose.

Group D

Remaining Games

Sunday, June 22

Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago (7 p.m. ET)

United States vs. Haiti, (7 p.m. ET)

The United States will clinch the group if they beat Haiti. A loss still wins the group, as long as Saudi Arabia don’t beat Trinidad & Tobago by seven or more goals.

Saudi Arabia will finish second in the group if it beats Trinidad & Tobago. A big win (seven goals or more) and a U.S. loss to Haiti would win the group. A loss eliminates them.

Haiti needs to the beat the U.S., but that still won’t guarantee advancement. The best path is to win by multiple goals and wait out the result of the Saudi Arabia-Trinidad & Tobago game. Won’t qualify with a loss or draw.

Trinidad & Tobago must beat Saudi Arabia, then have Haiti lose or draw. If Haiti wins, then T&T would need to win by five or more goals. Won’t qualify with a loss or draw.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share