Most Gold Cup Goals: USA's Malik Tillman Has Inside Track In Golden Boot Race

Coming into the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Malik Tillman had only scored once in his first 19 appearances for the U.S. men’s national team.

He’s now scored three times in as many games at the tournament, putting him in a prime spot to finish as the top goalscorer if the U.S. makes a deep run.

Tillman has been a breakout star for the USMNT at the Gold Cup, which has solidified his case for being in next year’s World Cup squad for Mauricio Pochettino.

"What a talented player. I’m so pleased with him. So pleased. He’s a lovely guy, and he’s started to find himself. The team is much better when he’s involved in the game," Pochettino said about Tillman after scoring in the USMNT's 2-1 win over Haiti.

Malik Tillman has three goals in three games for the U.S. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Next up for the U.S. team is a quarterfinal clash with Costa Rica, which advanced to knockout round thanks to Manfred Ugalde – who shares the goals lead with Tillman and Mexico’s Cesar Montes.

But Los Ticos will be without Ugalde due to yellow card accumulation for the quarterfinal match against the USMNT. That means Tillman can take in the inside track for the Golden Boot if he continues scoring.

Here’s how the race for the Gold Cup Golden Boot is shaking out. You can also find full stats here:

Player Country Goals Manfred Ugalde CRC 3 César Montes MEX 3 Malik Tillman USA 3 Josimar Alcocer CRC 2 Patrick Agyemang USA 2

Who has scored the most Gold Cup goals ever?

Landon Donovan has the most goals scored ever in Gold Cup history. With 18 goals across six editions of the tournament played, he leads fellow U.S. legend Clint Dempsey (15 goals in 5 tournaments) in the all-time table. Two former Mexico greats (Luis Roberto ‘Zaguinho’ Alves and Andres Guardado) have 12 goals apiece. Panama's Blas Perez rounds out the top-five with 11 goals.

Who has scored the most Gold Cup goals in a single tournament?

Luis Roberto ‘Zaguinho’ Alves scored an incredible 11 goals at the 1993 Gold Cup. Seven of those came in a 9-0 win over Martinique. Three players are tied in second place with seven goals in a single tournament – Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (2011), Clint Dempsey (2015), and Jesus Ferreira (2023).

Who are the all-time USMNT goal scorers?

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey are co-leaders on the all-time U.S. list (57 goals). Jozy Altidore (42), Eric Wynalda (34), and Christian Pulisic (32) round out the top five on the list.

Pulisic, who is sitting out the 2025 Gold Cup, is the only active player on the top-10 list for the U.S. men's team.

