Neither Borussia Dortmund nor Bayern Munich could seize their opportunity on Saturday, but Gio Reyna kept Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race with a goal in stoppage time.

The United States men's national team midfielder temporarily fired Dortmund level on points with Bayern at the top of the table when he scored in the 92nd minute, but there was still time for Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score Stuttgart's even later equalizer for 3-3, leaving Dortmund two points behind Bayern with six rounds remaining.

Reyna now has six goals in 17 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals against 10-man Stuttgart and squandered the chance to capitalize on Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramarić struck what seemed a decisive blow in the title race with a free kick that canceled Benjamin Pavard's opening goal for Bayern, but Dortmund failed to make the most of its two-goal lead against Stuttgart that had a player less for the whole second half.

"It's hard to find the words for it," Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said. "We thought we'd already experienced the stupidest of the season with the loss at home to Werder Bremen (3-2 on Aug. 20) when we were winning up to the 88th minute, but this tops everything."

Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute and Donyell Malen eluded three Stuttgart defenders to make it 2-0 in the 33rd.

Stuttgart's task was made even harder when Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off in the 39th with two yellow cards within four minutes.

Jude Bellingham struck the crossbar for Dortmund after the break, as did captain Marco Reus, then Stuttgart substitute Tanguy Coulibaly shocked the visitors when he scored with a deflected effort in the 78th.

Josha Vagnoman equalized six minutes later, prompting a furious reaction Terzić on the sideline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

