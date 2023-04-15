Giovanni Reyna
Gio Reyna keeps Borussia Dortmund's title dreams alive with late goal
Giovanni Reyna

Gio Reyna keeps Borussia Dortmund's title dreams alive with late goal

Published Apr. 15, 2023 3:13 p.m. ET

Neither Borussia Dortmund nor Bayern Munich could seize their opportunity on Saturday, but Gio Reyna kept Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race with a goal in stoppage time.

The United States men's national team midfielder temporarily fired Dortmund level on points with Bayern at the top of the table when he scored in the 92nd minute, but there was still time for Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score Stuttgart's even later equalizer for 3-3, leaving Dortmund two points behind Bayern with six rounds remaining.

Reyna now has six goals in 17 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals against 10-man Stuttgart and squandered the chance to capitalize on Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramarić struck what seemed a decisive blow in the title race with a free kick that canceled Benjamin Pavard's opening goal for Bayern, but Dortmund failed to make the most of its two-goal lead against Stuttgart that had a player less for the whole second half.

"It's hard to find the words for it," Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said. "We thought we'd already experienced the stupidest of the season with the loss at home to Werder Bremen (3-2 on Aug. 20) when we were winning up to the 88th minute, but this tops everything."

Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute and Donyell Malen eluded three Stuttgart defenders to make it 2-0 in the 33rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuttgart's task was made even harder when Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off in the 39th with two yellow cards within four minutes.

Jude Bellingham struck the crossbar for Dortmund after the break, as did captain Marco Reus, then Stuttgart substitute Tanguy Coulibaly shocked the visitors when he scored with a deflected effort in the 78th.

Josha Vagnoman equalized six minutes later, prompting a furious reaction Terzić on the sideline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top FOX Sports Stories:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
share
Giovanni Reyna
Get more from Giovanni Reyna Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Erling Haaland ties Mo Salah record for most goals in 38-game EPL season
Erling Haaland ties Mo Salah record for most goals in 38-game EPL season
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes