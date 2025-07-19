UEFA Women's EURO Euro 2025: Germany Beats France on PKs to Reach Semifinals Despite Red Card Updated Jul. 19, 2025 6:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Germany overcame France on penalties and reached the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship despite playing almost the entire match — and extra time — with 10 players.

A drama-filled match finished 1-1 on Saturday, then Germany won the shootout, 6-5, thanks to the heroics of Ann-Katrin Berger, who saved two as well as dispatching her own spot kick.

Germany will face World Cup winner Spain in Zurich on Wednesday.

That seemed improbable after less than 13 minutes when Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock and issued a straight red card.

Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty but Sjoeke Nüsken headed her team level just 10 minutes later.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Germany could have taken the lead with a penalty of its own in the second half, but France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken’s spot kick.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

