Germany vs North Korea: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 7, 2025 2:38 a.m. ET
Germany and North Korea square off in Group G action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. North Korea is at the top of the group after a 5-0 drumming of El Salvador. Germany opened their tournament run with a 1-1 draw against Colombia. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Germany vs North Korea
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 1, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
