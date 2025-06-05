UEFA Nations League
Germany vs. France: How to watch Nations League Third Place game, time, TV channel, streaming

Published Jun. 6, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET

Two European powerhouses meet as Germany hosts France in the third-place game of the UEFA Nations League. France dropped the semifinal game to Spain while Germany lost to Portugal.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Germany vs. France.

When is Germany vs. France? How to watch

  • Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of June 6, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Germany: −115
  • Draw: +275
  • France: +260
Germany vs. France Head to Head

Germany has played France a total of 34 times (all-time). Germany has won 12 games, drawn 7, and lost 15 to France since their first meeting in 1931.

Germany vs. France Past Results

  • 3/23/2024: France 0, Germany 2 (International Friendly)
  • 9/12/2023: Germany 2, France 1 (International Friendly)
  • 6/15/2021: France 1, Germany 0 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 10/16/2018: France 2, Germany 1 (UEFA Nations League)
  • 9/6/2018: Germany 0, France 0 (UEFA Nations League)
  • 11/14/2017: Germany 2, France 2 (International Friendly)
  • 7/7/2016: France 2, Germany 0 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 11/13/2015: France 2, Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 7/4/2014: Germany 1, France 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/6/2013: France 1, Germany 2 (International Friendly)
  • 2/29/2012: Germany 1, France 2 (International Friendly)
  • 11/12/2005: France 0, Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 11/15/2003: Germany 0, France 3 (International Friendly)
  • 2/27/2001: France 1, Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 6/1/1996: Germany 0, France 1 (International Friendly)
  • 2/28/1990: France 2, West Germany 1 (International Friendly)
  • 8/12/1987: Germany 2, France 1 (Berlin Anniversary)
  • 6/25/1986: France 0, West Germany 2 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 4/18/1984: France 1, West Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 7/8/1982: Germany 3, France 3 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 11/19/1980: West Germany 4, France 1 (International Friendly)
  • 2/23/1977: France 1, West Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 10/13/1973: West Germany 2, France 1 (International Friendly)
  • 9/25/1968: France 1, West Germany 1 (International Friendly)
  • 9/27/1967: West Germany 5, France 1 (International Friendly)
  • 10/24/1962: West Germany 2, France 2 (International Friendly)
  • 10/26/1958: France 2, West Germany 2 (International Friendly)
  • 6/28/1958: France 6, West Germany 3 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 10/16/1954: West Germany 1, France 3 (International Friendly)
  • 10/5/1952: France 3, West Germany 1 (International Friendly)
  • 3/21/1937: Germany 4, France 0 (International Friendly)
  • 3/17/1935: France 1, Germany 3 (International Friendly)
  • 3/19/1933: Germany 3, France 3 (International Friendly)
  • 3/15/1931: France 1, Germany 0 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Germany

  • 6/4: Germany 1-2 Portugal (H)
  • 3/23: Germany 3-3 Italy (H)
  • 3/20: Germany 2-1 Italy (A)
  • 11/19: Germany 1-1 Hungary (A)
  • 11/16: Germany 7-0 Bosnia (H)

France

  • 6/5: France 4-5 Spain (A)
  • 3/23: France 2-0 Croatia (H)
  • 3/20: France 0-2 Croatia (A)
  • 11/17: France 3-1 Italy (A)
  • 11/14: France 0-0 Israel (H)
