Germany vs Colombia: How to Watch, U-17 Preview
Published Nov. 4, 2025 2:03 a.m. ET
Germany and Colombia square off in Group G action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Germany vs Colombia
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Germany vs Colombia Head to Head
Colombia and Germany have faced each other twice in FIFA Under-17 World Cup history. Germany holds the edge with 1 win and 1 draw.
- Oct 16, 2017: Colombia U17 0–4 Germany U17 (FIFA Under-17 World Cup)
- Aug 20, 2007: Colombia U17 3–3 Germany U17 (FIFA Under-17 World Cup)
