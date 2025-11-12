Germany vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Germany and Burkina Faso square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

Germany vs Burkina Faso Match Preview

Germany come into the Round of 32 unbeaten, finishing the group stage with a commanding 7-0 win over El Salvador after back-to-back 1-1 draws against North Korea and Colombia. The reigning European champions have shown balance between attacking depth and defensive control but will look to convert more chances in open play. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, bounced back from a narrow 1-0 loss to the United States by defeating Czechia and Tajikistan in consecutive matches. The African side has built momentum behind a disciplined back line and timely finishing, setting up an intriguing clash against a technically polished German squad.

