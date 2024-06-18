UEFA Euro
Germany-Hungary, Wednesday Euro predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Germany-Hungary, Wednesday Euro predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

Updated Jun. 18, 2024 11:11 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 4-7, -2.4 units

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1

This is a game Croatia needs to win and preferably by multiple goals. But Albania will make it tough. After shocking Italy with the early goal, it really didn’t offer much of an offensive threat — 2-0 Croatia doesn’t feel farfetched. 

PICK: Under 2.5 goals scored

Germany vs. Hungary, noon ET Tuesday, FS1

We hit on an Antonio Rudiger prop in the opener, and I'm going back to the well here. Going to sprinkle some money on him for the exact same reasons as we played him vs. Scotland.

PICK: Antonio Rudiger at least one shot on target (+260)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica.

