UEFA Women's EURO Germany Captain Giulia Gwinn to Miss Rest of Women's Euro 2025 With Knee Injury Updated Jul. 5, 2025 2:46 p.m. ET

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn has been ruled out of the rest of the Women’s European Championship with a knee injury.

The German soccer federation said Saturday that the 26-year-old Gwinn sustained "a medial ligament injury in her left knee" and "is expected to be out for several weeks."

Gwinn injured the knee while making a likely goal-saving tackle on Poland captain Ewa Pajor during Germany’s 2-0 win on Friday. She had to be supported off the field in tears after getting hugs from teammates.

Gwinn had an MRI in Zurich on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

The federation said it will not be calling up a replacement for the Germany right back "as UEFA regulations only allow an outfield player to be substituted for medical reasons up to 24 hours before the first match-day."

At least the injury was less serious than had initially been feared as Gwinn avoided another anterior cruciate ligament tear. Gwinn has previously torn the ACL in both knees, and missed the 2023 Women's World Cup while she recovered from the second cruciate injury.

Gwinn tore the ACL in her right knee in a European qualifier against Ireland in September 2020, then suffered the same injury again in her left knee while training with Germany in October 2022.

"We all know Giulia’s history," Germany vice-captain Janina Minge had said. "We’re all, all of us, keeping our fingers crossed that it’s nothing so serious. We have to stand together as a team, to stand with her and hope for the best."

Jule Brand, who scored one goal and set up the other on Friday, said Gwinn’s injury was a "shock for us all."

"When Giuli is down then it’s never good because she always gets straight back up again," she added.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

