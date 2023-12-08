FIFA Club World Cup
Gala ceremony for Best FIFA Football Awards to be held in London in January
FIFA Club World Cup

Gala ceremony for Best FIFA Football Awards to be held in London in January

Published Dec. 8, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be staged in London in January, world soccer's governing body said Friday.

The gala event, which will see the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola, Aitana Bonmati and Emma Hayes in contention for big prizes, will be held on Jan. 15.

It is the eighth edition of the awards, which celebrates the "planet's top players, coaches, fans, goals, and acts of fair play." It is the third time it has been hosted in London, following previous ceremonies in 2016 and 2017.

FIFA did not say which venue had been chosen for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight awards are voted for by coaches, captains, journalists and fans. They include the best men's and women's player, coach and goalkeeper.

Among other awards is the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

Messi was named the best men's player in 2022 and Alexia Putellas won the women's award.

Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni and England's European Championship winning coach Sarina Wiegman won the awards for their respective coaching categories.

Women's World Cup stars Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Lauren James are among the nominees for the women's player award this year.

Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the names up for the men's award.

Guardiola is up for the best men's coach award after winning the treble last year with Manchester City. New U.S. women's coach Emma Hayes is among a strong field in the women's category, with Wiegman and Barcelona's Champions League-winning coach Jonatan Giraldez among the nominees.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes