FIFA U-20 World Cup
France vs. South Africa: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 29, 2025 9:50 a.m. ET
France and South Africa face off to open Group E action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch France vs. South Africa
- Date: Monday, September 29th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: El Teniente, Rancagua, Chile
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
France U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. South Africa - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Oct 2: vs. USA - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Oct 5: vs. New Caledonia - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
South Africa U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. France - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Oct 2: vs. New Caledonia - 7 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 5: vs. USA - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
