France vs Colombia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
France and Colombia square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch France vs Colombia
- Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 1, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
France vs Colombia Match Preview
France have experienced an up-and-down group stage, opening with a 2-0 win over Chile before being held to a scoreless draw by Canada and falling 1-0 to Uganda. The French side will look to rediscover their attacking rhythm as they enter the knockout rounds. Colombia, meanwhile, remain unbeaten after drawing with Germany and El Salvador before closing with a confident 2-0 win over North Korea. Both teams are known for their technical quality and defensive structure, making this Round of 32 clash one of the most intriguing tactical battles of the tournament.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
