FIFA U-17 World Cup
france vs colombia
FIFA U-17 World Cup

France vs Colombia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Published Nov. 14, 2025 2:53 a.m. ET

France and Colombia square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch France vs Colombia

France vs Colombia Match Preview

France have experienced an up-and-down group stage, opening with a 2-0 win over Chile before being held to a scoreless draw by Canada and falling 1-0 to Uganda. The French side will look to rediscover their attacking rhythm as they enter the knockout rounds. Colombia, meanwhile, remain unbeaten after drawing with Germany and El Salvador before closing with a confident 2-0 win over North Korea. Both teams are known for their technical quality and defensive structure, making this Round of 32 clash one of the most intriguing tactical battles of the tournament.

