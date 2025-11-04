FIFA U-17 World Cup
FIFA U-17 World Cup
France vs Chile: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 5, 2025 2:50 a.m. ET
France and Chile face off in opening Group K action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch France vs Chile
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 7, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Group Stage Schedules
France
- 11/5 vs Chile - 10:45 a.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- 11/8 vs Canada - 8:30 a.m. ET
- 11/11 vs Uganda - 7:30 a.m. ET (FS2)
Chile
- 11/5 vs France - 10:45 a.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- 11/8 vs Uganda - 7:30 a.m. ET
- 11/11 vs Canada - 7:30 a.m. ET
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic