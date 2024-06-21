UEFA Euro France-Netherlands, Friday Euro and Copa América picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Updated Jun. 21, 2024 2:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 4-9, -4.4 units

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournaments. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Ukraine vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. ET Friday, FuboTV

Ukraine were pitiful in the opener against Romania and have to do their best to get three points here against Slovakia which amazingly beat Belgium in the opener. That one was a lot more about unlucky Belgium than great Slovakia as Belgium had two goals overturned by VAR, missed a couple of sitters and had a considerable xG advantage. Great time to buy low on Ukraine and sell Slovakia.

PICK: Ukraine (+105)

PICK: Artem Dovbyk anytime scorer (+175)

France vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET Friday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Both teams are sitting on three points and would probably be content to come out of here with a point. France loves to sit and wait for counter opportunities, and maybe they will not present themselves here. With Virgil van Djik, Nathan Ake & Co. manning that back line, France again may find it difficult to score, something that they couldn’t do against Austria (own goal).

PICK: Under 2.5 goals scored (-115)

Chile vs. Peru, 8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1

Peru is one of the bottom feeders in the CONMEBOL rankings. They don’t have many - if any - and are caught between aging players and youth. Chile aren’t the side they once were either, but still have capable players at this level, like Alexis Sanchez, Dario Osorio, Eduardo Vargas and keeper Claudio Vargas. After seeing Canada give Argentina all it could handle Thursday evening, Chile better get all three points here to ensure it gets out of the group.

PICK: Chile (+115)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

