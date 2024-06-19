UEFA Euro
FOX Soccer NOW: Top 5 goals of Euro 2024 so far
Published Jun. 19, 2024

Euro 2024 has already produced a great deal of highly-contested matches and astonishing goals.

On Wednesday's edition of "FOX Soccer Now," Jimmy Conrad and Melissa Ortiz broke down the top five goals of Euro 2024 to date.

Nicolae Stanciu, Romania (vs. Ukraine)

This is what has to be taken into consideration: the moment. This is the first goal for Romania against Ukraine. This is going to give them the belief that they can go on and get a result. I think that matters, so I give it a nine. — Conrad

Nedim Bajrami, Albania (vs. Italy)

The way that he contolled it after anticipating and just the shot, the finish in the upper right corner is what sells this goal in the moment. The moment is what's so meaningful against a powerhouse Italy within the first 25 seconds or so … I'm going to give it a seven. — Ortiz

Michel Aebischer, Switzerland (vs. Hungary)

I give it a seven just because I did love the way he controlled, took a touch in, had the composure, put that curve effect into that finish, so you've got to give him credit for that. — Ortiz

Arda Guler, Turkey (vs. Georgia)

I give it a 10. That's a heck of a goal, and he's only 19 years old, the youngest to score in his debut at the Euros. He beat Cristiano Ronaldo by two weeks scoring at the Euro. Just being so young with that compsure, with that confidence to just take that rip, and look at how he celebrates, as well. What a meaningful goal. — Conrad

Fabian Ruiz, Spain (vs. Croatia)

I'm going to go with an eight. He tangoed through that defense; he did a fast tango. I just love the foot skills on that one, and then the compusure. You have to know the spacing right here, so the way that he was cut in, knowing he has three defenders. He found an open gap, took advantage, knowing that the goalkeeper would have a blocked vision, and it just slipped right in-between his legs. You got to give him credit for that one of having so much confidence within such a small space. — Ortiz

