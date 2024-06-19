FOX Soccer NOW: Top 5 goals of Euro 2024 so far
Euro 2024 has already produced a great deal of highly-contested matches and astonishing goals.
On Wednesday's edition of "FOX Soccer Now," Jimmy Conrad and Melissa Ortiz broke down the top five goals of Euro 2024 to date.
Nicolae Stanciu, Romania (vs. Ukraine)
This is what has to be taken into consideration: the moment. This is the first goal for Romania against Ukraine. This is going to give them the belief that they can go on and get a result. I think that matters, so I give it a nine. — Conrad
Nedim Bajrami, Albania (vs. Italy)
The way that he contolled it after anticipating and just the shot, the finish in the upper right corner is what sells this goal in the moment. The moment is what's so meaningful against a powerhouse Italy within the first 25 seconds or so … I'm going to give it a seven. — Ortiz
Michel Aebischer, Switzerland (vs. Hungary)
I give it a seven just because I did love the way he controlled, took a touch in, had the composure, put that curve effect into that finish, so you've got to give him credit for that. — Ortiz
Arda Guler, Turkey (vs. Georgia)
I give it a 10. That's a heck of a goal, and he's only 19 years old, the youngest to score in his debut at the Euros. He beat Cristiano Ronaldo by two weeks scoring at the Euro. Just being so young with that compsure, with that confidence to just take that rip, and look at how he celebrates, as well. What a meaningful goal. — Conrad
Fabian Ruiz, Spain (vs. Croatia)
I'm going to go with an eight. He tangoed through that defense; he did a fast tango. I just love the foot skills on that one, and then the compusure. You have to know the spacing right here, so the way that he was cut in, knowing he has three defenders. He found an open gap, took advantage, knowing that the goalkeeper would have a blocked vision, and it just slipped right in-between his legs. You got to give him credit for that one of having so much confidence within such a small space. — Ortiz
For Ronaldo, Euros have brought 20 years of pain and frustration
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: France favored; Mbappé's status in question
Kylian Mbappé to miss Netherlands match as he progresses from broken nose
Euro 2024 daily recap: Portugal salvages all 3 points with stoppage time goal
Euro 2024 power rankings: France begins tournament at No. 1
Kylian Mbappé latest: Nose is broken, evaluating mask options for key Netherlands clash
Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé, LeBron James and more iconic masks in sports
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal make winning start after thrilling late winner
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to play at 6 Euros
