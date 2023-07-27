FIFA Women's World Cup Former USWNT standout Abby Dahlkemper to make NWSL return after back injury Published Jul. 27, 2023 6:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A former U.S. women's national team World Cup champion is set to make her way back to the pitch after being sidelined for the last year.

Abby Dahlkemper has been activated from the San Diego Wave's injury list and will play in their match Friday against the OL Reign, her first since she suffered a back injury that required surgery last October.

The 30-year-old defender expressed gratitude ahead of making her return in a social media post on Thursday.

"This past year and some has been the most challenging in my career so far," Dahlkemper wrote. "I’ve certainly learned a lot about myself. There’s been a lot of lows but a lot of highs as well. I tried to stay present and focused on the little wins along the way to get me through.

"I grew in so many ways and truly feel like I’ve become a better person and player throughout this journey. I want to thank my husband, family, friends, coaches, teammates, and surgeon for helping me every step of the way. I couldn’t have done it without you all."

Dahlkemper has 79 career caps with the national team and was a mainstay following her call-up in 2016. She was just one of two players that started every game for the United States in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, playing every minute except for the final few in one of the group matches.

Dahlkemper isn't on this USWNT squad that's looking to win its third straight World Cup. She's set to re-join a Wave club that she's only played one match for.

Dahlkemper's looking forward to her return.

"The best is yet to come and I cannot wait to step back on the field with the girls," she said.

