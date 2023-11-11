UEFA Europa Conference League
Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during game
UEFA Europa Conference League

Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during game

Published Nov. 11, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET

Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing Saturday during an Albanian Super League soccer match.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed the death of the 28-year-old Dwamena.

Footage on social media appeared to show the player by himself and falling over on the field in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena's Egnatia and Partizani.

Other players rushed over and, despite immediate medical intervention, the federation said "the player unfortunately passed away."

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was halted at 1-1 with no further play.

Dwamena, this season's top scorer with nine goals in the Albanian Super League, made eight appearances for Ghana and scored twice.

"The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment," it said in a statement.

No details over a possible cause were given by the Albanian federation but local media reports focused on the player's previous heart problems, including one game in 2021 with Austria’s Blau-Veis Linz when he was hospitalized with heart problems.

Dwamena's career also included stints in Spain, Denmark and Switzerland.

The Brazilian coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho, said on social media: "Rest in peace. Condolences to family and friends."

Spanish clubs Levante and Zaragoza expressed condolences over the death of their former player.

Dwamena signed for Levante in 2018 and played one season before being loaned out to Zaragoza, where he played in 2019-20.

"Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones in these difficult moments. His legacy in our club will last forever," Levante said on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

Zaragoza said on X: "We are devastated by the sad news of the passing of our former player Raphael Dwamena. You will always be in the memory of Zaragoza’s fans. Rest in peace."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Europa Conference League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes