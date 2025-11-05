FIFA U-17 World Cup
Fiji vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 6, 2025 2:25 a.m. ET
Fiji and Belgium square off in Group D action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Both teams come into the match looking to recover from losses. Fiji dropped their previous game 6-0 to Tunisia. Belgium lost a close match to Argentina 3-2. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Fiji vs. Belgium
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
