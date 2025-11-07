FIFA U-17 World Cup
Fiji vs Argentina: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 9, 2025 2:22 a.m. ET
Fiji and Argentina square off in Group D action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Fiji vs Argentina
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Fiji vs Argentina Match Preview
Fiji will look to regroup after back-to-back heavy defeats, falling 6-0 to Tunisia and 7-0 to Belgium in their opening matches. Argentina, meanwhile, enters in strong form after two straight wins, a 3-2 victory over Belgium followed by a 1-0 triumph against Tunisia. The South American side will aim to maintain momentum and secure a perfect group-stage record.
