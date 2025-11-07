Fiji vs Argentina: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Fiji and Argentina square off in Group D action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

Fiji vs Argentina Match Preview

Fiji will look to regroup after back-to-back heavy defeats, falling 6-0 to Tunisia and 7-0 to Belgium in their opening matches. Argentina, meanwhile, enters in strong form after two straight wins, a 3-2 victory over Belgium followed by a 1-0 triumph against Tunisia. The South American side will aim to maintain momentum and secure a perfect group-stage record.

