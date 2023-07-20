FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup: History made as ref announces VAR penalty Published Jul. 20, 2023 6:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

History was made on Day 1 of the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup, as a referee announced the ruling of a VAR in Thursday's New Zealand-Norway match for the first time in tournament history.

The call was made at the 87th minute as the ball appeared to hit Norway defender Tuva Hansen's right hand as she was just inside the box. Referee Yoshimi Yamashita signaled for play to continue, but when play stopped, it was reviewed and a penalty was awarded.

In the end, New Zealand held on to win, 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from forward Hannah Wilkinson at the 48-minute mark. New Zealand's next Group A battle is July 25 against the Philippines.

