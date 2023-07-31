FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA says Women's World Cup will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
Published Jul. 31, 2023

SYDNEY — FIFA says ticket sales for the Women's World Cup have reached 1.678 million over the first 38 matches of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

It said in a statement Tuesday that total attendance across those matches had reached 982,975 and it would surpass the 1 million mark for spectators at Tuesday's final Group E match between the United States and Portugal at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park stadium at Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women's World Cup.

The previous record was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

A week later, more than 49,000 people attended the Matildas’ upset 3-2 los s to Nigeria in Brisbane.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

