FIFA Women's World Cup
Fast five for Switzerland: Women's World Cup Moment No. 45
FIFA Women's World Cup

Fast five for Switzerland: Women's World Cup Moment No. 45

Published Jun. 8, 2023 11:46 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Switzerland had two players with hat-tricks in its 10-1 rout of Ecuador in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage. That's right: 10 goals and two hat-tricks, one of which was the fastest hat-trick in Women's World Cup history.

Switzerland striker Fabienne Humm scored three goals in five minutes against Ecuador. To this day, no one has scored a faster hat-trick at the Women's World Cup. Her teammate, Ramona Bachmann, scored Switzerland's second hat-trick, but her third goal game in the 81st minute — her first two were a minute apart from each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fastest Hat-Trick in History: No. 45 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Fastest Hat-Trick in History: No. 45 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dream debut for the Dutch: Women's World Cup Moment No. 44

Dream debut for the Dutch: Women's World Cup Moment No. 44

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes