Fast five for Switzerland: Women's World Cup Moment No. 45
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Switzerland had two players with hat-tricks in its 10-1 rout of Ecuador in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage. That's right: 10 goals and two hat-tricks, one of which was the fastest hat-trick in Women's World Cup history.
Switzerland striker Fabienne Humm scored three goals in five minutes against Ecuador. To this day, no one has scored a faster hat-trick at the Women's World Cup. Her teammate, Ramona Bachmann, scored Switzerland's second hat-trick, but her third goal game in the 81st minute — her first two were a minute apart from each other.
