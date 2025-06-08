UEFA Nations League
Fan dies after fall during Nations League final between Spain and Portugal
UEFA Nations League

Fan dies after fall during Nations League final between Spain and Portugal

Published Jun. 8, 2025 8:16 p.m. ET

A soccer fan died during the UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday after falling from an overhead level onto a media area below.

A UEFA official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give details, confirmed a person sustained fatal injuries from a fall.

The incident occurred during the first period of extra time at the Munich stadium, when tension was high between rival players, and fans were becoming more animated. Medical personnel, stewards and police cordoned off the area.

Portugal went on to win the game on penalties.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the incident at the start of his postgame news conference.

"Before we begin with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today," de la Fuente said. "My condolences to the family."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UEFA Nations League Final: Spain-Portugal is more than just Ronaldo vs. Yamal

UEFA Nations League Final: Spain-Portugal is more than just Ronaldo vs. Yamal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes