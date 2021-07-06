Euro Cup Euro Cup 2020: Everything you need to know about the semifinals matchups 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The stage is set, and one of the final four teams will take home the 2020 European Championship title.

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinals begin Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London, with Italy taking on Spain (3 p.m. ET, ESPN). The action continues Wednesday, when England and Denmark square off (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) to fill the remaining spot in the final.

With the final within arm's reach, which teams will come out victorious?

Here's what you need to know about the semifinal matchups.

Italy vs. Spain

Key player for Italy: Lorenzo Insigne

Key player for Spain: Pedri

FOX Bet odds : Italy +140, Spain +215, tie (end of regular time) +215

What to know: The Spaniards hung on to defeat Switzerland in an overtime shootout in the quarterfinals. Spain wasted no time getting on the board early, thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba in the first eight minutes, which made an instant impact. Switzerland evened things up in the 67th minute with a goal of their own, but they played a man down for the last 15 minutes of regular time after Remo Freuler received a red card for a late tackle on Gerard Moreno . In the shootout, Spain struck first, and Switzerland quickly responded. Spain answered back with the last two goals – while Switzerland missed three times – to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Italy reached the semis by beating Belgium in the quarters. The Italians jumped to an early 2-0 lead on the backs of Insigne and Nicolo Barella and cruised the rest of the way to a 2-1 victory, continuing their dominance in the Euro Cup.

Italy will be without star Leonardo Spinazzola for the remainder of Euro 2020 after he suffered an Achilles injury vs. Belgium on Friday.

Head-to-head history: These two teams are no stranger to each other. Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup will be a repeat of the Euro 2012 Final in which Spain beat Italy 4-0 to defend their European title. Only three players from that match are in the lineups at Euro 2020: Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets and Italy veteran defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Spain are the only team to win consecutive titles in Euro Cup history (2008 and '12), while the Azzurri are looking to win their first Euros title since 1968.

England vs. Denmark

Key player for England: Harry Kane

Key player for Denmark: Mikkel Damsgaard

FOX Bet odds : England -143, Denmark +450, tie (end of regular time) +260

What to know: Denmark were the first team to punch a ticket to the semifinals after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Danes got on the board early, scoring in the first five minutes on a goal from Thomas Delaney . To close out the first half, Kasper Dolberg knocked in the second goal for Denmark, putting the Danes up 2-0. It took 49 minutes of playing time, but the Czech Republic finally got on the board in the second half. Still, it wasn't enough to turn the tide, and the game ended 2-1.

Denmark lost their opening game of the tournament 1-0 to Finland when star Christian Eriksen collapsed from cardiac arrest . The Danes also lost their second group game 2-1 to Belgium, but they beat Russia in a thrilling 4-1 victory in their final group match to secure a spot in the knockout round.

England reached this point with a 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarters. They jumped to a 1-0 lead after just four minutes – England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004 – thanks to Kane. Less than a minute into the second half, Harry Maguire kept the momentum going, knocking in a second goal, which was followed by another goal from Kane – the first player to score twice for England in a Euro knockout game – just four minutes later. Jordan Henderson closed things out with his first career goal for England as the Three Lions cruised the rest of the way to a 4-0 victory. England are now one win away from their first major tournament final since 1966.

Head-to-head history: Denmark have won only four of their 21 official games against England, though they won their previous meeting in the UEFA Nations League in 2020, when Eriksen's 35th-minute penalty led to a 1-0 victory. Denmark have made it to the semifinals for the first time in 29 years – the longest gap in semi appearances in the competition's history. They won it all in 1992.

England remain the only team at Euro 2020 yet to concede a goal, having kept clean sheets in all of their Group D games with Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as in knockout games against Germany and Ukraine. Denmark will surely be eager to end the Three Lions' streak.

