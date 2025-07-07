UEFA Women's EURO Euro 2025: Portugal Stays Alive After 89th-Minute Goal in 1-1 Draw With Italy Published Jul. 7, 2025 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Portugal desperately pressed Italy to find the goal to stay alive at the Women’s European Championship and finally got it in the 89th minute from Diana Gomes to secure a 1-1 draw.

The result sent Spain into the quarterfinals from Group B after its earlier 6-2 rout of Belgium, which was eliminated from contention.

Italy was joining Spain in the quarterfinals with a lead taken in the 70th on captain Cristiana Girelli’s high-class curling shot from 20 meters.

Portugal seemed to have a lifeline in the 80th but Diana Silva’s goal was ruled out for an offside spotted after a two-minute video review.

Then, Portugal was denied by the crossbar in the 89th when Carole Costa’s firm header came back off into play before the ball was recycled for Gomes to earn a crucial point.

Portugal defender Ana Borges was sent off deep into stoppage time.

Italy is still favored to advance, moving up to four points in the group standings. That is three clear of Portugal but also six better in goal difference, which is now the tiebreaker between the two.

In Friday’s final round, Italy plays Spain and Portugal faces Belgium.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

