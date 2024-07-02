UEFA Euro Euro 2024 Player of Tournament odds: Toni Kroos favored; Jamal Musiala closing in Published Jul. 2, 2024 10:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on FOX and the FOX Sports app is heating up, and bettors have several ways to get in on the action.

From backing title futures to sprinkling a few bucks on the Round of 16 and quarterfinals action, there's a market for everyone.

And now bettors can wager on which athlete will emerge as the Player of the Tournament.

Currently, Germany's Toni Kroos has the shortest odds to be named the tourney's best player at +600. However, his teammate Jamal Musiala is close on his heels at +650.

There are two more weeks to go before one team is crowned the Euro 2024 champion.

So let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for who will be named the tournament's best player, with insight from FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers.

UEFA Player of the Tournament: *

Toni Kroos, Germany: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jamal Musiala, Germany: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jude Bellingham, England: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Kylian Mbappe, France: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Rodri Hernandez, Spain: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

N'Golo Kante, France: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Harry Kane, England: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Fabian Ruiz, Spain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Illkay Gundogan, Germany: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 7/1/24

A week into the Euros, FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers noted that Musiala was the "best player of the tournament so far."

He wrote: "The sparkle in his play, his dazzling feet and fearless runs, is what truly catches the eyes and lifts the soul. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann likes talking about the freedom in Musiala's game. [He] is seemingly unaffected by pressure or conformity and is having the time of his life with the ball at his feet."

